AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

AdvanSix stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $479.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.77 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 7.47%.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,104,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after acquiring an additional 70,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,241,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 6.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,153,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

