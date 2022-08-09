Avalara’s (AVLR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.35.

AVLR stock opened at $91.86 on Monday. Avalara has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Avalara by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

