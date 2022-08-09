Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given New $42.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEP. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NYSE BEP opened at $40.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

