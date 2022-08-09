Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEP. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BEP opened at $40.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.