B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BGS. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Performance

B&G Foods stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $979,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,808,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.