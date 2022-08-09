Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko Buys 285,000 Shares of Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) Director John Martin Mirko bought 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,676,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,161,197.76.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, John Martin Mirko acquired 20,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,500.00.

On Monday, July 18th, John Martin Mirko acquired 500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$60.00.

On Friday, July 15th, John Martin Mirko acquired 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$600.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, John Martin Mirko acquired 150,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, John Martin Mirko acquired 1,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$135.00.

On Monday, June 27th, John Martin Mirko acquired 68,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$9,932.50.

On Friday, June 24th, John Martin Mirko acquired 300,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, John Martin Mirko bought 228,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$36,560.00.

On Friday, June 17th, John Martin Mirko bought 50,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$8,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, John Martin Mirko bought 56,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$10,170.00.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance

CVE RKR opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

