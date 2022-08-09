Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Antonio Grassotti Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Director Antonio Grassotti purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,505.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Antonio Grassotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Antonio Grassotti acquired 4,700 shares of Ranpak stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $22,795.00.

Ranpak Stock Performance

PACK opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $448.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ranpak by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Ranpak by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,701,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after buying an additional 834,482 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACK shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

