Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sebastian Grady Sells 6,266 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) President Sebastian Grady sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $36,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,864.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rimini Street Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $510.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $14,832,000. Conifer Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 2,336,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,290 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 32.1% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,872,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 455,442 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 57.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,237,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 450,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 480.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

