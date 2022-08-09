The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Michael J. Anderson Sells 806 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $31,305.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,775,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andersons Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Andersons by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Andersons by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Andersons by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.