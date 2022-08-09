CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,420 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

