Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Lessened by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,138 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after buying an additional 641,861 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 395,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

