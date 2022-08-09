Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 145,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 793,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 103,340 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

