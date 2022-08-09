Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 157.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 395,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 360,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

