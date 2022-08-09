CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock valued at $684,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE XYL opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.72. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

