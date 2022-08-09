CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 134.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 684.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

