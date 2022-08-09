Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $1,734,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $19,215,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

