Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $367.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.62.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,527 shares of company stock worth $5,387,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $308.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

