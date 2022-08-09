IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Stock Position Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,217 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of IAMGOLD worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

NYSE IAG opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.24. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAMGOLD Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.91.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

