CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.2 %

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.