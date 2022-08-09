Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,690.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 819,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 789,864 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $127,888,000 after acquiring an additional 728,482 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,450,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,058,195 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $102,020,000 after acquiring an additional 444,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,219,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,459 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

About Citrix Systems

Shares of CTXS opened at $102.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.63. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.