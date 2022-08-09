CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

