CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.11 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,097,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Shares of CCEP opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $62.51.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

