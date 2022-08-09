CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 45 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Up 2.1 %

TFX stock opened at $255.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.01 and a twelve month high of $405.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.52.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.