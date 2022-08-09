CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 259 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock worth $255,658,904. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

