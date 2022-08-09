ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,797,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,669. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,797,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFBS stock opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.03.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

