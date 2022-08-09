Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $284.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.38. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $294.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,215.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,409 shares of company stock valued at $27,656,453 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

