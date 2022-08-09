SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of SM Energy worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,527 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,566 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,870,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 932,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 127,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

