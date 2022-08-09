SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of SPS Commerce worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. CWM LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.21.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

