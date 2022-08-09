Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Flowserve worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 96,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 957,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 170,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 193,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 109.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.