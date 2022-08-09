Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.95.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$39.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 7.5200006 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

