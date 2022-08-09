TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNW. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.00.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TSE RNW opened at C$18.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.73. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$15.87 and a 12-month high of C$22.54.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

About TransAlta Renewables

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 195.83%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

See Also

