Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PBH. Desjardins decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$134.27.

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$100.39 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$87.06 and a 1 year high of C$137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.05.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

