Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sandfire Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Sandfire Resources Price Performance

Sandfire Resources stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

About Sandfire Resources

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.