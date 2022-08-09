Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.18.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.0 %

LB opened at C$41.61 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$36.54 and a 1-year high of C$45.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 29.10.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.3000003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.87%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.