Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EGIEY opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $585.93 million for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 14.64%.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

