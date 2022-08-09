Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunocore has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.75.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.09. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at $373,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

