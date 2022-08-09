Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDRBF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.83.

BDRBF opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

