Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDRBF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.83.
BDRBF opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $47.00.
Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.
