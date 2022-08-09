Hut 8 Mining (HUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Hut 8 Mining to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.70 million.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of TSE:HUT opened at C$3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$562.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Hut 8 Mining

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Alexander Zaluski sold 46,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$91,488.69.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.