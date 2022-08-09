Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion Price Performance

NYSE:AORT opened at $21.95 on Monday. Artivion has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $16,219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

(Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.