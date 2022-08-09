Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 6.2 %

QIPT opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.