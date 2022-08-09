Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 6.2 %
QIPT opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.
Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.
