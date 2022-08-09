Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 217.81% and a negative return on equity of 258.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.92 million. On average, analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XERS opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Xeris Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 497,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 8,907.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 331,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 199,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 18.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

