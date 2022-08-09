SIGNA Sports United (SSU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SIGNA Sports United Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SSU opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. SIGNA Sports United has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

