KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KNBE. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.42.

KnowBe4 Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.28 and a beta of 0.75. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,712 shares of company stock worth $151,356 in the last three months. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

