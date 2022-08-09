MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $1,350.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MELI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,388.18.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,024.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.54 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $741.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $922.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

