Affimed (AFMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 58.18% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Affimed Stock Performance

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Affimed by 461.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 189,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

