Microvast (MVST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Microvast to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Microvast has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million. On average, analysts expect Microvast to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MVST stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Microvast has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.91.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

In other news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $944,655.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,643,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Craig Webster acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,704.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $944,655.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,420. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Microvast by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Microvast by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 183,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Microvast by 1,107.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Microvast in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microvast by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.