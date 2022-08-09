Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has 1.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of 1.40.

Nickel Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS NICMF opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. Nickel Industries has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.29.

Get Nickel Industries alerts:

About Nickel Industries

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.