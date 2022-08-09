Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has 1.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of 1.40.
Nickel Industries Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS NICMF opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. Nickel Industries has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.29.
About Nickel Industries
