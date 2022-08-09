Tarena International (TEDU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Tarena International has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.57. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

About Tarena International

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

