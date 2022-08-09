Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.23). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $28,894,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $14,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

