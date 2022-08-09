Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,458 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.03.
Teladoc Health stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.82.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
